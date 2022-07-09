Dramatic Videos Show Moment Sri Lankan Protestors Storm Presidential Palace; President Gotabaya Shifted To Naval Ship As Crowd Seen Enjoying Pool Party At His Palace (WATCH)

Thousands of protestors stormed the Sri Lankan President's official residence i Colombo on Saturday, expressing their anger over the country's worst economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had left his residence and he is now on board a naval ship. Rajapaksa will be on SLNS Gajabahu and will stay out in the sea until it's safe for him to return to the mainland, according to a naval official.

Thousands Of Protestors Are Inside Presidential Palace

Videos that emerged on social media massive crowd entering the presidential palace. Thousands of agitators are now inside the palace and enjoying expensive facilities in the building, according to the videos.

They are also seen entering the president's kitchen and eating food. They also entered a private room in the palace, which is believed to be reserved for the president and his immediate family.

Protestors Enjoy Luxurious Facilities.

Videos show that protestors are lying on the bed and clicking pictures of each other.

Protestors are asking Gotabaya to resign due to the massive economic crisis in the country as they are battling high inflation and scarcity of basic needs including food, medicine, fuel, and massive power outages.

Despite fuel shortages, tens of thousands of people had traveled into the center of Colombo, many commandeering trucks and buses, to attend what became the biggest anti-Rajapaksa protest yet. As the crowds swelled and pushed against the barriers, police began firing tear gas, according to The Guardian.

The official residence of prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe was also invaded by protesters on Saturday, and outside his private home demonstrators who gathered were hit with tear gas, said the report.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Wickremesinghe has resigned from the prime ministership. Now an all-party government is expected to take over the charge.

"To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister," tweeted Wickremesinghe.

