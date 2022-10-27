Dramatic Video Shows Indian Filmmaker Running Over Wife With His Car After Being Caught With Another Woman (WATCH)

An Indian film producer run over his wife after she found him in a car with another woman. Kamal Kishor Mishra has been booked for ramming his car into his wife. The incident took place in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri, Mumbai.

The video of the incident has also been uploaded on Twitter. The footage shows a woman seeing inside the white car from the driver's window when suddenly the vehicle starts moving. The woman is seen attempting to stop the car from the front but the vehicle doesn't stop.

Video Shows Indian Filmmaker Running Over Wife With His Car

In the clip, it's clearly seen that the vehicle is running over the woman. As it happens, another man enters the scene and saves the woman by pulling him.

Kamal Kishore Mishra Detained By Local Police

Reports claimed that Mishra has been detained by the Amboli police and interrogation is underway. The woman claimed that she suffered head injuries in the incident.

According to the complaint, when Kamal Mishra's wife came out looking for her husband, she found him with another woman in his car in the parking area.

Wife Injured During The Incident

As the filmmaker's wife went to confront him, Kamal Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand, and head, said an official quoting the complaint, according to the PTI.

Mishra has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life and personal safety of others), reported PTI.