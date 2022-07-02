Dramatic Video Shows Huge Ship Sinking in South China Sea After Being Snapped In Two; Dozens Feared Dead (WATCH)

A huge ship has sunk in the South China Sea after being snapped in two on Saturday. Dozens of crew are feared dead in the incident. Emergency officials have rescued three crew members from the ship.

The industrial support ship sunk due to a storm. Hong Kong Government Flying Service released pictures that show one crew member being winched up to a rescue helicopter as big waves lashed the sinking ship.

The engineering vessel, which was 160 nautical miles (296km) southwest of Hong Kong, "suffered substantial damage and broke into two pieces" and the 30-member crew abandoned ship, according to the Flying Service, according to AP News.

More to follow