Dramatic Moment Rapper Blueface Is Arrested Outside Las Vegas Restaurant on Charges of Attempted Murder [WATCH]

Rapper Blueface was arrested on Tuesday in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. According to TMZ, eyewitnesses told the outlet that six-to-eight officers were in unmarked vehicles and conducted the arrest.

A video of the moment the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, was arrested in broad daylight, has gone viral on social media. The rapper will be booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of firing a gun at or into an occupied building and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Nabbed on Serious Charges

According to a TMZ post, Blueface was arrested outside of Lo-Chicken Lo's & Waffles in what appears to have been an undercover operation. According to Blueface's manager, Wack 100, the singer was dining at Lo-Chicken Lo's & Waffles with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, 22, at the time of the arrest.

A video posted online shows Blueface and his girlfriend sitting outside Lo-Chicken Lo's & Waffles and scanning their mobile phones when six to eight officers suddenly arrive in unmarked vehicles and swooped in on the rapper and arrested him.

According to sources, the entire operation was undercover.

"On November 15, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6300 block of Windy Road," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, Blueface will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for firing a gun at or into an occupied structure and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Blueface Left Shocked

In a video she shared on social media for her roughly 2.5 million fans, Blueface was seen just hours before his arrest with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Malone.

In the video, they chatted amiably and shared a kiss while moving along a hotel hallway. "Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever!!!," Chrisean wrote in the caption.

Later, Chrisean announced in a video on her Instagram Stories that she would be supporting Blueface. Chrisean also countered trolls for telling her to leave the rapper while donning a Blueface necklace in a message to her fans.

She allegedly made reference to Blueface not leaving her when she 'went in', apparently referencing her arrest in August after an altercation at an Arizona bar. In the video, Chrisean mentioned that Blueface was returning home and that they would be appearing in court on Wednesday.

Blueface is best known for his 2018 hit "Thotiana," which received two official remixes from YG and Cardi B. "Thotiana" peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, while his debut Famous Cryp mixtape peaked at 29 on the Billboard 200.

The Los Angeles native initially achieved stardom with "Respect My Cryppin" in May 2018, which featured his infamously off-kilter flow and received polarizing reviews from the general public. The former Fayetteville State University football player joined Cash Money West in June 2018 and has since emerged as a prominent presence in the LA rap scene.

Since then, he has put out his 2019 Dirt Bag EP and a 2020 album named "Find The Beat", but has also got embroiled in a deluge of controversy.