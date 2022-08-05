Dramatic Moment 6 Russian Commanders Are Killed in Massive Vehicle Ambush by Ukrainian Forces in the Same Area Where Olga Kachura Was Killed [WATCH]

A dramatic video has emerged that captures the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a massive Ukrainian ambush while returning from a high-profile meeting. The six Russian commanders were returning in a two-vehicle convoy from a meeting when their vehicles were struck by anti-tank missiles, killing everyone inside the two vehicles.

The spine-chilling video of the ambush, which was captured on the Donbas frontline near Avdiivka, shows how the lead vehicle was blown to smithereens before the second rolled over. It is the same place where a few days back the first Russian female commander Olga Kachura was killed in a missile strike.

Killed in One Go

The ambush took place sometime earlier this week, according to one of Kyiv's senior officials. However, the video that captures the entire ambush was posted on social media Friday by Anatonly Shtefan, who is a cornel in the Ukrainian army.

The strike, according to Shtefan, who goes by the online moniker "Stirlitz," was carried out on an unspecified date by soldiers from the 56th brigade, which is likely to be the 56th Motorized Brigade. The 56th Motor is now engaged in combat at Avdiivka, which is a few miles north of the city of Donetsk that is occupied by Russia, according to the ministry of defense of Ukraine.

Up until May, when Russian forces took control of the city, the 56th was stationed in Mariupol.

"The Russian commanders were on their way back from a meeting," Sthefan wrote.

"This time, our glorious soldiers were waiting for them. Six Russian commanders and five soldiers were official de-Nazified and demilitarized [killed.] Glory to Ukraine!"

The video shows two Russian military vehicles moving when suddenly anti-tank missiles start blasting. The convoy carrying the six Russian convoys and five soldiers is soon hit and they are seen blowing into pieces, killing everyone inside.

Interestingly, it's the same region where the first Russian female commander Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, who was Ukrainian-born but fought for Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east, was reportedly killed.

Ukraine Strikes Back

Kachura's death is being helmed as a major loss for the already exhausted Russian army. Kachura, who oversaw an artillery battalion, is believed to have been killed after a missile collided with her vehicle as it was being driven close to Horlivka, not far from Avdiivka.

Whether the missile strike seen on video and the strike that killed Kachura were related is presently unknown. Dubbed "Lady Death" and "She-wolf", who boasted on state television about how much she enjoyed murdering Ukrainian civilians, is the first female frontline officer to be killed in action in Ukraine.

She was driving her car through the war-torn region of Horlivka when a Ukrainian missile blew up her car, killing her instantly. Kachura is the 97th officer to have perished in Putin's conflict in Ukraine that is known to exist.

Although form Ukraine, Kachura was always a Putin loyalist. According to Ukraine's military intelligence, she frequently disguised herself as a member of the regular Ukrainian army to commit war crimes in order to discredit them.

"(Kachura was) guilty of the shelling of the cities of Donbas and the deaths of civilians," Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazanskyi said. "In Ukraine, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison in absentia."

Kachura was given a 12-year prison term in absentia with property confiscation by Ukraine last year for " 'participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization." It is believed that she authorized the shelling of Donbass cities, which killed hundreds of civilians.

Despite all her war atrocities, Kachura is being helmed a hero in Russia. President Putin has granted her a posthumous medal, the Hero of Russia, the country's highest award.

"Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the title of Hero of Russia to Colonel Olga Kachura (posthumously) â€“ for courage and heroism in the performance of military duty," read an official statement published by the Kremlin's official telegram channel.