Dramatic Footage Shows Plane Crashing Into Florida Motorway After Running Out of Fuel (WATCH)

A plane crash-landed on a Florida Highway as it was running out of fuel. The light aircraft came down on the University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando on Friday afternoon.

In the dramatic incident, which was filmed, the pilot made a lucky escape with just minor injuries.

The plane somehow managed to miss passing cars on the motorway and finally smashed into the end of someone's driveway, with a palm tree halting his progress.

Plane Missed Electricity Lines

During the unscheduled landing, the plane missed electricity lines as it nosedived into the ground.

"At first, we just thought it was, like, flying really low, and then all of a sudden, it was kind of heading toward us. At the last second, it started to move toward the other side of the road," said witness Amanda Skuban who filmed the dramatic scenes, according to Daily Star.

Officials believe that the crash happened due to some mechanical failure.

But Remy Colin, 40, who was flying a Cessna 182 Skylane, stated that he was distracted while trying to fix the faulty radio. The pilot also claimed that he was also running out of fuel and lost power.

It Was Supposed To Be a Test Flight For The Plane

Colin, who was the only person onboard, had realized that his plane was probably going to be written off. Therefore, he chose to come down to that particular street so that he can avoid injuring anybody.

Collin, who runs a company called Aerial Messages, suffered just minor bruising. There are possibilities that his license could be suspended as his plane was not fueled properly.

Collin's License Could Be Suspended

The pilot will now participate in the investigation ordered by the aviation authorities.

Colin told ABC7 Chicago it was supposed to be a test flight for the plane that had recently come out of its annual checkups. He did not see any other place where he could land, so he decided to sacrifice the plane and did his best not to injure anyone

