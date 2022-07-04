Dramatic Footage Shows EasyJet Flight From London Gatwick to Menorca Being Intercepted By Spanish Fighter Jets Over 'Bomb Threat'

An EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Menorca was intercepted by fighter jets over security fears. Spanish fighter jets escorted the passenger flight, which later touched down on the Spanish island of Menorca.

Videos shot from the Airbus A319 show an F18 fighter jet flying close alongside the passenger plane. The pilot of the EasyJet flight also gave a follow-me signal to the fighter jet.

Passenger Plane Was Escorted By Military Aircraft

EZY8303 was then escorted as the plane touched down on the Spanish island of Menorca, 30 minutes later than scheduled before the plane was healed on the ground for four hours as "precautionary security checks" were being carried out, according to Daily Star

EasyJet flight has confirmed the incident as it highlighted that one of its planes was escorted by military aircraft.

A False Bomb Alarm Triggered The Incident

"EasyJet can confirm flight EZY8303 from London Gatwick to Menorca was escorted by military aircraft while landing in Menorca and delayed disembarking due to precautionary security checks. The passengers have since disembarked," said a spokesperson for EasyJet.

The company didn't specify the exact cause of the incident but it stressed that the safety and security of its passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority and "we would like to thank passengers for their understanding".

Multiple people have tweeted about the incident and some suggested that the plane was escorted by the military jet over false bomb threat on board.

"It was a security procedure because of a false bomb alarm on board that had been published in social media, allegedly by some young occupants themselves, just for fun," one of the users said.