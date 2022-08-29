Dramatic Footage Shows Bus-Stop Roof collapsing As Notting Hill Carnival revellers Twerk On Top (WATCH)

A bus-stop has been destroyed by carnival-goers in London. The bus stop at London's Notting Hill Carnival collapsed after revelers twerked on it.

In the dramatic incident, which was captured on camera, the bus shelter is seen collapsing.

A scantily clad woman initially alone atop the structure, sticked out her tongue, swinging her arms and twerking to the screams of those below. Around 10 other people then join her on the roof â€” a wild scene filmed by people packing the streets of the upscale neighborhood famed for Hugh Grant's 1999 rom-com "Notting Hill" with Julia Roberts, according to New York Post.

In the collapse, a police horse has died. "It is with great sadness that we can confirm a police horse has died after collapsing on duty this evening. We will provide more information in due course," tweeted Metropolitan Police.

"We are aware of a video showing a bus shelter collapsing in #LadbrokeGrove area. Officers responded. Two people sustained minor injuries. They did not require further treatment," the police added in another tweet.

Notting Hill Carnival is Europe's biggest street party which is being organized for the first time since 2019. Nearly two million visitors are expected to attend the festival.

