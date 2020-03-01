Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, Drake dropped two new tracks "When to Say When" and "Chicago Free Style" combining both in one video on Saturday night. The video is directed and produced by Skudra and Christian Tyler respectively.

Three days ago on Wednesday Drake through Instagram announced that his executive produced show Top Boy will return for its fourth season on Netflix this spring. In 2017, it was reported that Drake and British rapper Skepta would be the featured actors in the show. Drake did not appear on camera but he and his team did supply the soundtrack for the series.

Drake, who is known by "Champagne Papi", on Instagram announced the drop with the caption, "NEW FULL DRAKE 2020 LEAKS ON www.soundcloud.com/octobersveryown VIDEO LINK IN BIO."

What do Twitter users say?

Twitter has been flooded by Twitter users chattering about the two tracks. His fans like "Chicago Free Style" more than "When to Say When".

While a Twitter user wrote "This nigga Drake refuses to miss. When To Say When with the Song Cry sample... whew", many Drake fans posted a video of the celebrity carrying the WWE belt and walking on the stadium like a boss.

Another Twitter user Mike Thomas tweeted about Devin Bookeran, an American professional basketball player, making an appearance on Drake's video.

After the Canadian rapper dropped the news about his new songs, another Twitter user wrote: "I started going crazy when mans payed homage to @Eminem Loudly crying face that Superman flow and the transition between the songs were both smooth asf.. When to Say When And Chicago Freestyle just shows that Drake's still one of the Goats."

Here is how his fans are reacting on Twitter