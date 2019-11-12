What was supposed to be a surprise by Drake for the people present at the Camp Flog Gnaw turned out to be awkward and embarrassing for the 33-year-old singer. Drake, who planned to surprise everyone at Tyler's Camp Flog Festival, was unfortunately booed off stage. The "One Dance" singer who made a surprise appearance started performing and things didn't go very well later.

When the singer asked the audience if they wanted him to continue his performance the crowd answered in multiples of "Nos" and "Boo's". According to an article published by Hollywood Life, the singer started off by saying, "I'm here for you tonight. If you want to keep going tonight, I will keep going."

Nevertheless, Drake ended up being in one of the most awkward moments. The audience did not react well and replied saying, "Noooo" and "Boooo." Drake, who has been a good sport was not bothered about the awkward situation, thanked everyone who was present there.

He said: "It's been love. I love you. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me." The crowd was expecting a performance by the 32-year-old Frank Ocean. However, when they saw the "Hotline Bling" singer on stage, they ended up booing him. Some fans even took to Twitter and shared their opinions.

One fan tweeted: "I witnessed a crowd boo drake off stage and chant 'we want frank.'" Another fan, defending Drake, wrote, "Looking over my vids and tyler was so happy. Drake didn't deserve to go out the way he did." Drake has been nominated in three different categories for this year's American Music Awards, which are; Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.

It is rumoured that Kylie Jenner and Drake may be involved romantically since the time they were seen getting close at his 33rd birthday bash. However, a source, who spoke to Hollywood Life, has claimed otherwise. "As much as people would like for Drake & Kylie to be a thing, it just isn't happening," the source said.