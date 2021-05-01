Dr.Su, World's First Acneologist, from India, is making waves globally

Dr. Suyomi Shah, MD Dermatologist and Certified Trichologist, lovingly called 'Dr.Su' by her patients, has gained immense popularity and built her personal brand on Instagram (drsu.official) by educating and creating awareness on different topics for free. She has treated thousands of patients across the globe with acne and helped them boost confidence. The title 'World's First Acneologist' is given by her beloved followers.

Being World's most-followed Indian dermatologist, Dr.Su's intention has always been to make this page as friendly as it can be and personal to her patients and followers. Her content on Instagram is fun, quirky, and full of value. The page mainly focuses on the basics of skin and hair, marketing gimmicks, and myth-busting. This young and dynamic dermatologist has emerged as a decisive voice in the cluttered cosmetic world.

Dr. Su's brand has disrupted the tele-health sector and is growing rapidly in the space of skincare and dermatology. Most people look up to this page for her genuine product recommendations and being empowered by her knowledge. The people who have consulted her have achieved extraordinary results and gave the brand real visibility. The success stories keep growing and the love from her patients from different countries keeps pouring in.

Facing acne for years herself, was the reason for her keen interest in the field of dermatology. She discovered quite early that acne is not something that goes away just by using medical treatments once. She believes and encourages her followers to implement holistic lifestyle changes. No wonder why this doctor is appreciated so much.

Dr.Su is also popular for her Magic drink, a drink that has now become a household phenomenon. This drink has been transformational and extraordinary for skin, hair, and overall health. Most people in the community now start their day with this Magic Drink.

Dr.Su, a humanitarian at heart, always wanted to serve society. With her initiative, Skin Forever Foundation, the super doc has conducted skin camps for special children (orphans) and is now on track to conduct virtual camps amidst the pandemic.

For her exemplary work in the field of dermatology and willingness to genuinely help people, she has been recently felicitated with the most prestigious National Award 'Champions of Change' by the Government of India. Being the youngest awardee gives her a sense of great responsibility to be of service to her nation. Dr.Su is truly a Global brand in the making.