Plastic surgeries have evolved from simply being a correctional method for "imperfect" physical features; in the decades since the concept of cosmetic surgery was first conceived, much has changed. One of the more recent trends in the world of plastic surgery is that patients are now preferring awake surgeries over surgeries where general anaesthesia is used. In "awake" plastic surgeries, the patient undergoes the surgery with local anesthesia alone. This enables the patient to provide valuable feedback to the surgeon during the procedure.

Many plastic surgeons are capable of performing awake surgeries, but only specialize in operating on specific parts of the human body. Dr. Sergei Kalsow, however, is capable of performing awake plastic surgery on any part of the body; of course, the patient can always choose to be operated on under general anesthesia if that's what they prefer. Within his four years of experience in plastic surgery, Dr. Kalsow has consistently delivered natural-looking results to his patients.

Dr. Kalsow has performed a wide variety of surgical procedures, including breast augmentations, tummy tucks, Brazilian butt lifts, facelifts, hair transplants, eyelid surgeries, and many more. More information on the procedures conducted by Dr. Kalsow is available on his official website as well as his YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Out of all the surgical procedures he performs, Dr. Kalsow considers the tummy tuck to be the most popular. A tummy tuck describes the process where excess fat and skin are removed from the abdomen, giving it a flatter and more toned look.

Dr. Kalsow believes that the effect of a tummy tuck surgery can also be achieved through regular abdominal exercises, although it will take much longer to get the desired result through this method. The chances of regaining fat after a tummy tuck are lower because the fat cells have been physically removed from the abdominal area.

An effective tummy tuck can typically decrease your waist size by 2 to 3 inches. After the surgery is complete, the affected area can feel a bit swollen and sore. The recovery time for a tummy tuck can be anywhere between two to three weeks. However, if the process is done through less invasive methods, then the recovery time can potentially be reduced to a week.

Dr. Kalsow promises natural-looking results to his patients, no matter what procedure is being performed; as a result, the vast majority of his patients describe themselves as being completely satisfied with his work. Dr. Kalsow also has an excellent academic record; the main highlight of which is him winning the Outstanding House Officer Award from the Louisiana State University's Health Science Center in Shreveport. He also received part of his education from the University of Florida's College of Medicine, located in Gainesville.

Apart from his career as a surgeon, Dr. Kalsow is currently in the process of establishing a new plastic surgery company called "Dreams Plastic Surgery", is the details of which are available on the company's official website.