Dr. Parham Yashar Revolutionizing the World of Neurosurgery with His Patient-Centric Approach

Neurosurgery is a medical discipline that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of injuries, diseases, and abnormalities of the brain, spinal cord, and spinal column, as well as peripheral nerves in all regions of the body. Neurosurgeons deal with highly sensitive and critical medical procedures. If you are suffering from disease or neuro-disorder, you would naturally want yourself in the hands of a highly competent neurological specialist.

One of such finest and most competent neurosurgeons in the Los Angeles, San Fernando, and Santa Clarita areas is Dr. Parham Yashar. He is a double board-certified neurological surgeon, certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and Endovascular Neurosurgery.

Dr. Yashar is a first-generation Iranian American. He moved to the United States with his parents when he was only one year old. The ideology that surrounded his childhood was that education is the most essential thing in the world, and it is one such asset that no one can take away from you. His interest and exposure to medicine started when he was in a medical magnet program in Van Nuys high school.

Dr. Yashar graduated with a degree in cybernetics from UCLA and fulfilled his lifelong dream to pursue medical school education at the Feinberg school of medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago. He pursued a year of independent research under the supervision of Dr. J. Larry Jameson, studying gene therapy. After completing his internship in surgery at Montefiore Medical Center, Dr. Yashar began a neurosurgical residency at Keck school of medicine/LA County + USC Medical Center and finished his fellowship in endovascular neurosurgery at the University at Buffalo. Since the completion of his training, he has received a Double Board Certification in both Neurological Surgery and CNS Endovascular Surgery by the American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS).

The expertise and skills of Dr. Yashar include a broad spectrum of neurosurgical procedures, including spinal conditions (neck and back pain, discriminations, pinched nerves, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease), cerebral vascular conditions (brain aneurysms, acute stroke therapy, arteriovenous malformations), and general cranial neurosurgical conditions as well as neurosurgical trauma. His specialization includes minimally invasive spinal surgical procedures of both the cervical and lumbar spine, artificial disc replacement surgery, endovascular neurosurgical procedures, and treatment of intracranial aneurysms.

It has always been a lifelong dream for Dr. Yashar to pursue a career in medicine as he believes that medicine is indeed a field of constant learning and dedication to patients and their families. Moving towards his goals, he left a busy neurosurgical practice to start his own neurosurgical office, 'Yashar Neurosurgery,' in Southern California, particularly in West LA and Beverly Hills. It truly is important to Dr. Yashar to be able to provide his patients with the best possible medical and neurosurgical care. He prioritizes patients' care and well-being and dedicates his professional life to any patient seeking his attention and expertise.