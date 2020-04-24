There was never a better time for our generation to remember the words of televangelist Robert H Schuller, "Tough times never last, but tough people do." It's April 2020, and these most certainly are tough times, but these are not without its share of tough people. Individuals like Dr. Julius Hearn are driven to help themselves, and others challenge these challenging times.

The Chicago-based sports performance trainer, recovery specialist, and founder of 360 Active Recovery - a sports training and rehabilitation facility, Dr. Hearn, recently launched the 360 Active Recovery app. According to Dr. Hearn, "Working out can help you overcome cabin fever and hopefully keep your stress levels as low as possible." Among all the overwhelming news surrounding the pandemic, this news is a welcome change, especially if you are a fitness enthusiast and perhaps, even if you are not. Needless to say, the app is timely, and here are a few reasons that make it so.

Health at the tip of your fingers

Dr. Hearn is an expert nutritionist and diet specialist. His students/patients seem especially grateful for his ability to create personalized diet plans that go well with their health and energy status. With the 360 Active Recovery app, the doctor plans to take it up a notch and create a health database for his subscribers. Extrapolating on the program, he says that it features "live one-on-one time doing workouts as well as technology to help store data for clients such as nutrition, measurements, progress, and goals." This seems like a great way to remember that lockdown need not apply to one's physical and mental health.

Guidance to stay motivated

Health is a personal asset. It can thrive or come to ruin, depending on the motivation of its caretaker. And motivation is a tricky thing to come about, especially if you are new to fitness and the perseverance that dovetails it. With his app, however, Dr. Hearn hopes to become a beacon of guidance. The app has been designed to offer "online personal training and telecommunications program for physical therapy" and give his "patients the ability to work with myself and the rest of the staff in the comfort of their own home."

Chicago and beyond

Since their launch in 2016 and 2017, respectively, Active Recovery LLC and Recharge Athletics have been viewed by fitness enthusiasts of Chicago as the perfect go-to place "to get all health and fitness needs met." And according to another gushing fan, "If you live in the Chicago area, you will NOT regret working out with Julius." With the launch of the 360 Active Recovery app, Dr. Hearn hopes to add to his rota of loyal students/patients, "With the hundreds of members that come into 360 Active Recovery now thousands can participate and see why we have the number one training and Bootcamp in Chicago."

Health is the wealth you don't inherit but acquire. With the 360 Active Recovery app, Dr. Hearn is all set to help more people acquire it easily, holistically, and joyfully.