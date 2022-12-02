Not everyone has the time to wait for the effects of a 3% to 20% concentration of hydrogen peroxide to whiten their teeth over time or to research home remedies for tooth whitening. Even if you had the time, chances are you don't want to spend it keeping up with what would be needed of you to actually see results. Enter Dr. Joshua Ghiam, founder of Dr. Joshua Ghiam Aesthetic Dentistry in Beverly Hills, who is committed to giving everyone the opportunity to have the smile of their dreams.

Cosmetic dentistry is an art form that combines actual oral care and the presentation of your mouth and teeth. For some, it might be thought that luxury dentistry procedures with high-quality end results are too far out of reach to imagine paying for. Dr. Ghiam, however, provides his patients with options to afford what they deserve without allowing quality or satisfaction to be compromised.

It's More Than a New Smile, It's a Psychological Booster

Don't underestimate how much our self-esteem affects the way we operate in our day-to-day lives. The act of smiling actually helps us to combat stress through neuropeptide release or in more relatable terms..." feel-good" hormones. With that, it's safe to say that yes, our physical smile can affect our mental well-being. So, what happens if you don't have the confidence to smile often? Speaking on average, adults smile around 20 times per day. If you're a particularly happy adult, you're probably smiling between 40 and 50 times per day.

The issue is, over a quarter of people intentionally don't smile simply because they don't like the smile that they have. Take, for example, a study conducted by an International Health Group called Bupa. This organization found that at least 81% of people see their own teeth as "unattractive" when they take pictures.

These are thoughts and behaviors that affect the way you live, and the way you carry yourself throughout the day, and while some people just aren't susceptible to smiling often, intentionally not smiling can negatively affect our psychological well-being

Dr. Ghiam understands the psychology behind the smile and he created his practice to provide his patients with empowerment and a down-to-earth approach to dental care in a luxury, spa-like environment. His patients often say things like;

"Dr.Ghiam is truly an artist."

"I've searched all of Beverly Hills for the best cosmetic dentist and Dr. Ghiam is the one. Dr. Ghiam is truly an artist and a bona fide porcelain veneer specialist."

It's not hard to see why people feel as though they are putting their teeth in the hands of someone that creates art. It's because they essentially are, and Dr. Ghiam has always shared the love he has for his craft through continuous practice and the excited reactions displayed by those he gets to work with.

Luxury Can Be Affordable: Dr.Ghim Makes It a Point to Improve Your Payment Experience

There's a common misconception that luxury anything has to break the bank. Dr. Ghiam has provided payment options to prove this untrue. He works to provide current and potential patients with finance options, payment plans, and a knowledgeable team to help you navigate your best course of action to get started with your dental must-haves.

Dr. Ghiam faced challenges while starting his practice, from customer outreach to entering into an already heavily-saturated industry, but he poured his expertise and passion into thriving and creating a dental suite that patients plan trips from all across the globe just to visit.

While he overcame his challenges when getting started, he knew that he wanted to help his patients overcome the potential challenges of affording treatment...and that he did, and quite well.

An award-winning dentist offers award-worthy attention to payment options, take a look for yourself.