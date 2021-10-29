Dr. Jennifer Levine on Combining Innovative Cosmetic Treatments for the Best Outcome

When you want to achieve the best results, it typically takes a strategic combination of efforts. No one knows that better than a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Jennifer Levine.

Patients from around the world come to Dr. Levine's Upper East Side office to feel and look their best. Triple Ivy League trained, Dr. Levine, is always striving to improve results with both surgical procedures and non-invasive treatments. One of her keys to success is the development and use of special combination treatments.

"Achieving an aesthetic goal takes more than one syringe of Botox," Dr. Levine shares, "Combination treatments create the best outcome because they address multiple layers of tissue. That helps my patients look like the best versions of themselves."

Patients in their 30's and 40's - a growing demographic in Dr. Levine's NYC practice - often opt for a non-surgical facelift. This typically combines neuromodulators (think Botox), fillers, lasers, and technology like Ultherapy and Evoke.

"Every patient has unique facial anatomy and skin laxity, so I create a custom plan for their combination treatments to address their specific concerns," Dr. Levine adds, "However, neuromodulators, fillers, and lasers are almost always part of the combination."

Dr. Jennifer Levine also combines surgical procedures with non-surgical treatments. A patient in her early 20's wanted to achieve a more sculpted look to her round face. Dr. Levine combined a rhinoplasty and neck liposuction with cosmetic fillers to resculpt the patient's face. Her stunning transformation can be seen here.

With a career spanning over two decades, Dr. Levine has successfully carried out over 15,000 facial procedures using both surgical and non-surgical means. Some of these procedures include 5,000 nasal procedures, 5,000 body sculpting procedures, 8,000 facial rejuvenation processes, and 10,000 blepharoplasty procedures. She is also currently regarded as one of the top 5% injectors in the United States.

"You have to be experienced," Dr. Levine explains when asked how she chooses the combination of treatments, "For best results and your own safety, you must work with a board-certified, experienced surgeon who knows facial anatomy."

Although she focuses on facial aesthetics, Dr. Levine's practice also offers non-surgical body enhancement treatments, including the wildly-popular Emsculpt NEO. The first in the U.S. to offer this treatment, Dr. Levine sometimes combines it with another ground-breaking treatment she has recently added to her practice - QWOÂ®.

QWOÂ® is the first FDA-approved treatment for cellulite on thighs in women. A long sought-after solution, it can be combined with Emsculpt NEO which helps build muscle in and strengthen the buttocks. This creates the desired look of smooth thighs and bigger, toned derriere.