Dr Jason Emer is the new face of cosmetic surgery with his brand Emerage Skin

Gone are the days when getting cosmetic surgery was looked down upon, with statistics showing that the number of people opting for it has risen from 1.6 million in 1997 to 5.5 million in 2020. But where has this transformation come from? While many would say that changing perspectives on body positivity and self-love is the answer, this new era of dermatology and cosmetic reconstruction surgery can also be credited to a few fantastic doctors.

If we are to discuss this list, the most prominent name is Dr Jason Emer, an internationally recognised dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, who also owns a line of products called Emerage Cosmetics. Dr Emer's areas of expertise are advanced dermatology, plastic surgery, and body contouring, all of which he and a team of 40 other specialists practise at their two offices in Los Angeles and New York City.

So, why this path? What about cosmetic surgery attracted Dr Jason Emer in the first place? The doctor admits that the most rewarding moment of his job is being able to help people and give them a new perspective on life. "Whether it is minimising acne scars, correcting the shape of someone's nose or jaw, or enhancing their skin texture, I can help my patients discover and reveal their best self to the world.", he adds. Dr Emer's in-house services and Emerage Cosmetics hence make up an inclusive list that targets concerns such as acne, ageing, discolouration, hair loss, hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, post-operative reconstruction, volume loss, laser therapy, fat transfer, fillers, aesthetic shape contouring and more.

For all his hard work and dedication to delivering the best, Dr Emer has been the centre of attention of the industry. Dr Emer was named 'Top Doctor' by LA Magazine and has also been featured in magazines and news channels such as TMZ, Inside Edition, Entertainment Tonight, ACCESS Hollywood, The Doctors, The New York Times, PEOPLE, The Hollywood Reporter, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Allure, Martha Stewart Living, ELLE, and Self Magazine.

In the future, Dr Emer wants to keep expanding his range of services under Emerage Skin and also wishes to show more people the benefits of using products from Emerage Cosmetics. If you or someone you know would like to know more, check out Dr Jason Emer on social media today!

