One of the most popular streamers, Dr Disrespect Beahm, has been banned from Twitch. The Amazon-owned company confirmed the news to ESPN but has not given any specific reason for banning the streamer. His account has vanished from Twitch.

Reports claim that the ban is permanent and the decision has come as a shocker as the streamer had millions of fans waiting for his blunt, loud, brash, over-the-top character kind of live streams. It is also being said that he was not banned due to recent Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedowns with regard to using copyrighted music on Twitch.

No Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Dr Disrespect

A number of male streamers came under the scanner for their involvement in sexual harassment cases. Many names were revealed and Twitch made its stand clear regarding the issue. Emmett Shear, Twitch CEO, stated that the streaming company would take action against streamers accused of sexual abuse, misogyny, hate speech and other forms of misconduct. The statement was issued as it had received at least 200 complaints alleging abuse in the gaming and esports communities.

CNN video games reporter Shannon Liao tweeted Twitch's statement:

Shear said action will be taken against any streamer who violates the community guidelines or the contracts of the company. However, Dr Disrespect was not named in any of these accusations. People are still wondering about the reason behind the ban on the popular streamer.

Earlier Temporary Suspension Orders

Dr Disrespect has a history of being suspended though. Earlier in June 2019, he was suspended for two weeks after he was found using the men's bathroom during a live stream. Dr Disrespect himself took a break from streaming after it was revealed that he was allegedly cheating on his wife. However, the issues between them were sorted out and he came back to streaming and gaming after he got back with his wife.

After the other two most popular streamers Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek left Twitch in August 2019 and in October 2019, respectively, Dr Disrespect became the face of Twitch. Both Ninja and Shroud were recruited by Twitch's competitor company Mixer.

Dr Disrespect had signed a contract worth millions of dollars per year with Twitch in March. The ban decision is sudden but according to esports and gaming consultant, Rod "Slasher" Breslau, the ban on Dr Disrespect is permanent. He also wrote on Twitter that the ban has nothing to do with DMCA complaints.

Another move by Twitch that raised eyebrows is that the company has issued refunds for subscribers of Dr Disrespect's "Champions Club." This is seen as a rare action and such a measure was resorted to only when Ninja and Shroud left Twitch.

The last stream by Dr Disrespect also ended abruptly. It looks like he received a message on his phone, but his voice and manners changed completely after looking at the phone. He also ended the stream abruptly. Here is a clip of Dr Disrespect's last stream.