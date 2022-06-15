Dr. Amin Sanaia's Strategy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Incredible strides have been made in promoting equality and diversity in the last century. Leaders from different cultural and social backgrounds in many organizations have made a difference, but there's still work to be done. Dr. Amin Sanaia's mission is to empower even more people and equip them to champion the same cause.

Dr. Sanaia is a transformational leader who believes that loving people, understanding them, and having compassion are the best strategies for transforming an organization because they lead to a culture of respect and trust. According to the esteemed leadership strategist, this helps in fostering positive relationships at work and builds strong businesses in the long run. His mission is to empower people from all walks of life through his coaching sessions, workshops, and seminars.

Keeping people at the center of his work, Dr. Sanaia believes that a culture of love is what truly transforms businesses. His philosophy of love is rooted in two things: empathy and inclusion. He doesn't want anyone to feel discriminated against. This philosophy comes from his own personal experience of growing up as an immigrant. Dr. Sanaia's family immigrated to the U.S when he was only 8. Having no clue how to navigate life in a foreign land, the culture shock hit him instantly. The language barrier was a huge challenge as well. With only a Spanish-English translator booklet in hand, he attended school and learned to find his way in America.

It felt like life had changed overnight, and this experience forced the young Amin Sanaia to grow up fast. Life in America was tough for the family. They went from living in a nice, spacious house to a small apartment about 700 square feet, shared by his father, mother, brother, sister, and Amin himself. In his home country, his mother was a renowned university professor, but after moving to America, she had to work in a sweatshop. With their father unable to work, Amin and his brother had to help support the family at a very young age. This difficult period in Amin's life did not only make him more driven, but also gave him a lifelong desire to do better and eventually pursue a career as a doctor in strategic leadership.

In transforming the workplace, Dr. Sanaia believes organizations should show more compassion by loving people and empowering employees so they can flourish at work. He further coaches leaders by showing them tangible steps to achieve a compassionate work culture, such as managing emotions and changing mindsets from fear-based thinking to trust-based thinking, as well as focusing on people's strengths instead of weaknesses.

Speaking about their experience with Dr. Sanaia's coaching, one organization remarked, "Amin's style is particularly unique because he focuses on the PEOPLE in his organization. He understands that employees need to have a purpose in order to be engaged and productive and he works intentionally to help his people find it. Amin's powerful leadership skills are rooted in his passion for humanity."

A renowned servant leader, Dr. Sanaia's work has earned him recognition from several awarding bodies, including the National Quality Award from the American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA / NCAL). More than the awards, however, Dr. Sanaia has impacted countless lives positively as has always been his goal. His current mission is to spread that impact to more organizations and companies, making the workplace safer and more inclusive for everyone. Truly committed to furthering diversity, equity, and inclusivity, Dr. Sanaia's long-term ambition is to create a non-profit that serves the underprivileged and provides college scholarships for minorities.