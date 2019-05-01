The newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat hinted at a future leadership role in a speech on Wednesday. He echoed a pledge made by previous Singaporean prime ministers, who talked about supporting city-state's labour movement.

His remarks came during a rally to mark the annual labour day of Singapore. The minister, who is now 57-year-old, was promoted to a key post within the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in 2018. This year, on April 23 he became the Deputy Prime Minister.

This political move suggests that DPM Heng would be the successor of PM Lee, who is the son of Republic's founding father Lee Kuan Yew, is expected to step down from his position in the coming years.

"Today is the first time I am speaking to you as leader of the next generation of PAP leaders," Heng said on the day his role as deputy prime minister came into effect, Reuters reported.

"I renew today the pledge that Mr Lee (Lee Kuan Yew) made...fifty years ago and that every prime minister has since renewed. I assure you the close symbiotic relationship between the PAP and the NTUC (labour movement)...will continue," Heng said.

He said the country must transform its economy to adapt to technological advancements, prepare its workforce for future jobs and pursue inclusive growth.

