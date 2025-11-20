Double Cosmic Treat: 2025's Final Supermoon Will Dazzle Singapore on Dec 4 — Hours Before the Geminid Meteor Shower Steals the Show!

The night sky is about to put on its brightest show of the year. As the moon edges closer to Earth than usual, it will swell into a dazzling supermoon, glowing larger and brighter than anything you've seen in months.

On December 4, Singapore's skies will be illuminated by the Cold Moon, the final supermoon of 2025, marking the culmination of an incredible year for sky watchers.

From the rare Blood Moon in September, the recent Leonids meteor shower, to the October double night sky displays, this year, we had an abundance of options for celestial events.

The Cold Moon, so named by the Mohawk people of North America, marks the beginning of the longest and coldest nights. It offers a brighter, fuller appearance than most full moons and typically rises high on the horizon.

December's Cold Moon is predicted to be visible throughout Singapore around 6:30 pm. It's also the year's third supermoon.

Why is it Special?

The last supermoon of 2025 will be visible to onlookers on December 4. Skywatchers should not miss the breathtaking Cold Moon, which is predicted to appear more luminous than usual.

It usually represents introspection, rebirth, and the passing of the seasons, making it ideal for the start of 2026. In Singapore, the supermoon will peak at approximately 7:30 pm.

The famous Geminid meteor shower, which is active from December 4 to 20, also takes place right before the supermoon. On December 13 and 14, the meteor shower will reach its zenith.

Where to Watch the Supermoon?

Unobstructed zones and open public spaces like Marina Barrage, the Southern Ridges, East Coast Park, and beaches are the best places to watch the Cold Moon in Singapore. The best times to watch are between 6.30 pm and dawn. This December 2025 will undoubtedly be a memorable evening under the stars.

The Cold Moon experience in Singapore offers an unforgettable getaway from the bustle of the city, whether you're getting together with friends for a laid-back stargazing session or taking stunning nighttime pictures.