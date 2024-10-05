Don't Get Rekt, Get Redacted - The Entertainment Datasphere Causing a Stir in Web3

Web3 is taking gaming and entertainment to the next level with 29 of the 40 largest global gaming studios investing heavily in blockchain game development. In-game asset ownership, community-driven development, and increased transparency create a more connected and rewarding experience but fragmentation between entertainment ecosystems and a wide gap between users and brands often cause frustration. Redacted aims to address this problem with an 'entertainment datasphere' that provides targeted experiences for web3 users enabling them to do what they love most play, trade, watch, and get rewarded.

Leveraging blockchain and AI, Redacted's comprehensive gaming and entertainment ecosystem is underpinned by a data protocol to provide richer, more targeted user experiences and commercial opportunities for web3 companies and dApps. Bursting onto the scene in March 2024, Redacted caused a stir on X with its out-of-the-box approach to marketing and tongue-in-cheek tagline aimed at web3 degens, "Don't get rekt, get redacted."

The startup quickly amassed 250K followers, with over 150 web3 influencers like Dingaling and Grail showing support by posting "Redacted" profile pictures. Backed by a seasoned crypto-native team, Redacted raised $10 million in a funding round led by Spartan Group, with participation from Saison Capital, Animoca Brands, and Polygon Ventures.

From the Makers of Project Godjira

Driving Redacted's success is its exceptional founding team, responsible for the rise of the leading global web3 brand Project Godjira. The Redacted leadership team combines impressive backgrounds from global top-tier companies including Tesla, Bank of America, Kraken, and LEGO, with influential web3 thought leaders in crypto, gaming, and NFTs. Among its many accolades is a combined track record of launching $1.8 million in NFTs across Bitcoin Ordinals and Ethereum, achieving $40 million in trading volume, and raising $10 million for projects through its consultancy and launchpad.

The Redacted team is further supported by a panel of seasoned advisors and consultants from top global companies like Saison Capital, Confiction Labs, King/Candy Crush, Amazon, and Microsoft, as well as leading early crypto and NFT investors.

Inside the Redacted Ecosystem

Redacted's ecosystem is so far comprised of six main products, Magically, a top NFT aggregator, Maxis, a community-first crypto/NFT marketplace, Multi.farm, an aggregated farming platform with watch2earn features, Swipooor, a predictive market platform, Dreamooor, a socialfi competitive game for degens, and Watchooor, a watch2earn protocol. These verticals are all in the pipeline, aimed at providing a comprehensive suite of services for the next generation of blockchain users.

Magically is already a household name among NFT enthusiasts, ranking third in NFT sales and seventh in ETH volume, with over 30,000 monthly active users (MAUs). Maxis has also found product market fit, combining blockchain and AI for superior gaming experiences to achieve more than 6,600 ETH in trading volume, 16,000 active wallets, and 100K+ social media followers.

Swipooor combines crypto and NFTs with a Tinder-like farming mini-game where players predict market prices and collect in-game currency. Dreamooor lets players draft crypto and NFT rosters, predict metrics, and compete on leaderboards for prizes. Watchooor, a watch-to-earn protocol, targets users based on social and on-chain activity, boosting web3 marketing for Redacted partners.

All of the Redacted ecosystem products are powered by the RDAC token and users will have ample opportunities to stack RDAC rewards. With a massive 50% of the total RDAC supply allocated to the community and ecosystem, Redacted is proving its commitment to grow as a community-centric project.

Final Thoughts

As web3 gaming and entertainment begin to ignite, providing new business models and more immersive experiences, Redacted is building a space that caters to a rapidly growing market. By offering better, more targeted user experiences and greater commercial opportunities, Redacted is poised to disrupt the entertainment and gaming sector.