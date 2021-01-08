The US President Donald Trump regained his Twitter privileges following a ban of 12 hours following his tweets, which according to the microblogging site, posed a "risk of violence."

Following a warning, the tech company made this unprecedented decision, citing, "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy."

Initially, Twitter had to slap new warning labels on Trump's tweets that read "his claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence." As part of the suspension, Trump was asked to remove three tweets, as the President of the United States, via his posts, had called the rioters "very special" people and also, he urged his followers to "remember this day forever." Twitter added the labels on all of these Tweets by Trump.

Although Donald Trump is now back on Twitter, Facebook, on the other hand, has imposed an indefinite suspension on Trump's account for the same posts. Reportedly, his ban on Facebook and Instagram will continue until at least January 20, inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete." stated Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/zuck/posts/10112681480907401

"Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behaviour—and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms," wrote Michelle Obama in a statement.

Other than, Twitter and Facebook, other social media platforms, such as, TikTok and Twitch have also reprimanded Trump's violence inciting posts.

TikTok, which Donald Trump does not use, has reportedly declared that it will remove the President's praise videos mentioning rioters. However, they will allow the videos of reporting the incident by the news organizations.

Gaming platform Twitch has also disabled Donald Trump's account, which he had extensively used to broadcast the rally. Not only that, it has also banned its PogChamp emote, as Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez, encouraged further violence following the Capitol Hill riots.