A campaign-style video that was retweeted by US President Donald Trump was disabled by Twitter Inc on Saturday, invoking a copyright complaint. In an email statement, a representative for Twitter said, "We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives."

"This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner," was the notification accompanying the disappearance of the tweet. The video shared by Trump included music from the popular band, Linkin Park.

Twitter Receives a Copyright Act Notice

The social media platform removed the video, which Trump had retweeted from White House social media director Dan Scavino, after it received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice from Machine Shop Entertainment, according to a notice posted on the Lumen Database which collects requests for removal of online materials.

Machine Shop is a management company owned by the rock band Linkin Park, according to its LinkedIn page. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taking on President's Tweets and Dealing With Complaints

Twitter began challenging Trump's tweets in May and has repeatedly clashed with him since. The social media company has several times disabled or commented on tweets by the president because of what it said were copyright complaints or violations of a policy against threatening violence.

Twitter removed an image the president tweeted on June 30, which included a picture of Trump, because of a complaint from the New York Times, whose photographer had shot the image. The company also put a tweet from the president behind a warning label in late May, saying that he had violated its rules against "glorifying violence" when he advocated that Minneapolis authorities be tough in responding to protests over the death of George Floyd.

(With inputs from agencies)