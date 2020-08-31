US President Donald Trump's favorability remained flat after last week's Republican National Convention (RNC), where he formally accepted his renomination for a second term, as the majority of Americans continued to view his handling of the COVID-19 crisis negatively, a new poll has revealed.

On Sunday, the ABC News-Ipsos poll revealed that 31 percent of respondents had a favorable view of Trump after the four-day RNC, representing no significant change from his 32 percent favorability a week prior after the Democratic National Convention, reports The Hill news website.

Fall in Republican Approval

The President's favorability among Republicans has also dropped four percentage points since last week. Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's favourability remained higher than his unfavourability, at 46 percent and 40 percent, respectively, according to the poll.

Biden's Boosted Ratings

Unlike Trump, the former Vice President experienced a 5 percentage point boost in favourability in the week after the Democratic convention. He also saw a 7 percentage point increase in favorability among Democrats after the convention, The Hill news reported citing the poll as saying.

Similar to the Democratic convention, almost three-fourths of respondents said they viewed very little or none of the RNC on television or online. About 28 percent said they watched at least some of the RNC, aligning with the 30 percent of people who said they viewed a portion of the Democratic convention the week before.