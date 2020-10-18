The US President Donald Trump wished the Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris the best and hoped that she was in good shape after one of her aides and a flight crew member who was involved in Jie Biden's presidential campaign tested positive for the coronavirus or COIVUD-19, as per reports.

Trump made the remarks as he addressed the supporters at a re-election rally in Muskegon, Michigan on Saturday evening, as reported by The Hill.

Trump Wishes Harris 'The Best'

"I hope she's in good shape, because a number of people in her group have caught Covid-19, so we all wish her best. Do we all wish her best? Yes, we do. We hope she's doing well," he added. Following the positive cases, Harris had suspended her campaign travel as a precaution.

The California Senator and her husband underwent Covid-19 tests and the couple was declared negative. In an announcement on Saturday, the Biden campaign announced that Harris will return to the campaign trail on Monday with trips planned to Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida.