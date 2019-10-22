U.S President Donald Trump is all guns blazing against Democrats for trying to impeach him for his phone call with Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk. During the call, Trump asked the leader of Ukraine to investigate the charges against Joe Biden's son Hunter, who was a part of an oil and gas company in Ukraine in 2014 and profited millions of dollars from it, without any experience or knowledge in the field.

A whistleblower then raised a complaint against Trump for pressuring a foreign leader to get dirt on his political opponent Joe Biden. Things turned haywire in a jiffy as Democrats latched in on it and Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff started an impeachment inquiry, which made the President furious.

In a recent tweet, Donald Trump shared a quote from Fox news anchor Brian Kilmeade's attack against Nancy Pelosi. The anchor called her a 'third rate politician' for trying to impeach Trump despite a New York Times poll showing people in the battleground states are against the impeachment.

Trump's tweet read, "I thought a very revealing poll was done by The New York Times. By about a 10 point margin, those in battleground states polled are against impeaching the President, and if Nancy Pelosi doesn't take note of that, maybe she is the third rate politician." @kilmeade@foxandfriends.''

He further continued, ''...A majority do not want him Impeached and removed from office. 94% of the people in these battleground states who voted for President Trump want him to continue as President. That's squarely in his corner." @SteveDoocy "That's a revealing poll, don't you think that matters?"... Trump summed it up with, .... ''@kilmeade I want to know about Hillary Clinton with the Dossier? I want to know if there was FISA abuse? We're still waiting for that report!" @ainsleyearhardt @foxandfriends.

Time and again, Trump has shown he is no pushover and would fight back harder and stronger no matter who attacks him. His attitude is a reflection for the upcoming 2020 elections which would be much more nastier than the 2016 election, in which he fought against Hillary Clinton and won.