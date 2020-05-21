US President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Ariana Trump graduated from law school on Saturday, May 16. Trump who is quite active on social media took four days to congratulate his daughter and said, "Just what I need is a lawyer in the family."

Tiffany is Donald Trump's fourth daughter from second wife Marla Maples. Tiffany graduated from Georgetown University in a virtual convocation held on Saturday, May 16. "Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!," Trump's tweet posted on May 20 read.

Trump Congratulates His Daughter on Twitter

But he posted this only after he received flak on social media for not even congratulating his daughter on her graduation. CNN correspondent for White House Kate Bennette put out a tweet saying that there has been no public acknowledgment of Trump's family over Tiffany's graduation.

"Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown Law over the weekend. So far, no public acknowledgement of her academic achievement from @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS or other Trump family members." Within hours, Trump and Melania both took to Twitter to congratulate Tiffany.

Tiffany's boyfriend Michael Boulos took to Instagram to congratulate her on Saturday and said, "You more than deserve it." He wrote on his Instagram, "Congratulations Tiffy! You've come a long way to get to this point and after all the hard work and sleepless nights, you more than deserve it, it's only the beginning now, love you honey and congrats again."

Tiffany is 26 years old and after Trump separated from her mother Marla Maples in 1999 (after two years of separation), she grew up with her mother in California. Actress and TV personality Marla Maples had married Donald Trump in 1993.

Tiffany pursued schooling at Viewpoint School in Calabasas, California. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016 with Sociology (with law and society as subject) majors. She started her law course at Georgetown Law School in Washington, D.C in 2017.

Did Trump have problems with Tiffany's weight?

In August 2019, Trump's personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout was asked to quit after her comment about Trump's relationship with his daughters. Westerhout while speaking to reporters and said that she had a better relationship with Ivanka and Tiffany than Trump himself.

Trump did not like being pictured with Tiffany because he considered her overweight, she had said. Trump refuted these claims and sacked Westerhout after saying she was a good person.