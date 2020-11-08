Donald Trump who lost the US Election to Joe Biden posed for pictures with a newlywed just after getting to know that he had lost the election at a golf course, as per reports. While shooting some holes at the Sterling, Virginia golf club Trump was informed that the TV networks had called the election for the Democrat rival Joe Biden.

Trump, who is going to be the president for around three months had just got off the golf cart and was making his way in the club when he went past the wedding party photo shoot. He stopped and talked to the bride before posing for pictures. He grinned and gave a thumbs up to the camera as he stood with the bride and her bridesmaids.

Trump spotted at Golf Club

Trump then spoke with the group shortly before stating 'Have a great life' and walking into the club. The party started to clap as some were heard shouting 'We love you!'. Trump was not asked about the election result, which he as per the latest reports had refused to accept. He had mentioned that he will unleash new lawsuits on Monday. Trump has also blamed the media for working with Biden.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over," President Trump whined in a statement released by his campaign," he said as reported by the Mirror.

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," Trump added.

The president has continued to claim that there is voter fraud but failed to give any evidence. His cries of foul play have been ignored around the world as the world leaders have congratulated Joe Biden on his success. Biden's running mate Kamala Harris is going to be the first woman and the first person of color to be elected as the Vice President of the US.