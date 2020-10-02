US President Donald Trump is showing mild symptoms of the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19, as per reports. The New York Times confirmed that the president appeared lethargic at a fundraiser that took place in New Jersey last night. There were also reports that described Trump's symptoms as 'cold-like'.

The president reportedly fell asleep on the Air Force One on the way back on Wednesday night. The White House made an announcement that stated that his rally in Florida has been canceled. A 'treatment plan' for the president is getting discussed by the officials.

Trump Showing Symptoms

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have tested negative along with Mike Pence and his wife. Both were in close proximity to Hope Hicks in recent times, without wearing masks. An official of the White House mentioned that the president was not 'incapacitated' and will work from his residence.

Rhe president tested positive for the virus late last night after his close aide, Hicks, fell ill. The situation has led the US to a potential constitutional crisis ahead of the presidential elections. The president also falls under the high-risk category as he is 74 years old. He made the announcement of him and Melania testing positive for the virus on Twitter. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!", he tweeted.

The US president has been continuously downplaying the seriousness if the pandemic and was condemned for his handling of the crisis. After he got tested positive for the virus there were mixed reactions from around the world as many claimed that Trump deserved what he got. With the elections a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see how to campaigns for his reelection in the near future.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 34.2 million people globally and claimed the lives of over one million people worldwide. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.