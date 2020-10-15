US President Donald Trump said 'to me corona means Italy' as he also called the deadly novel virus 'China virus' while giving details about his fight against the disease at an election rally speech at the DSM International Airport located in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday.

The president also mentioned his son tested positive for the disease. Earlier in the day, Melania Trump had revealed that the son of the couple had fought off the disease. In March, Italy had crossed China as the epicenter of the world for the growing coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump Calls COVID-19 'China Virus'

Trump who took the stage wearing a red 'MAGA' cap said, "Barron Trump, you know he had the corona 19, the China virus. It's got 20 different names, but to me Corona means Italy. China is China, and it came from China so he had the China virus, right? And he had it for such a short period of time, I don't even think he knew he had it. Because they're young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off," as reported by the Mirror.

The president then also said he had the virus too and did not like it. While talking ibn more details he said that it's tough and he had a temperature and did not feel good. "But the scariest part is where is it going? You know you've got a 101 or 102 and then you say 'I don't love this'. You haven't had a temperature in years and then all of a sudden you have it. But you see what happens to people," he said.

Trump claimed that he was given the option of a series of treatment at the military hospital from which he selected the experimental antibody cocktail REGN-COV. Refereeing to the treatment he said, "I took it and they call it a therapeutic, but to me it's a cure. I felt like Superman the following morning."

The president mentioned that he was working to make it and other alternatives available for everyone who is eligible for free. Trump''s campaign took place with the presidential; election a few weeks away. The Trump administration has faced criticism in recent times for the way it tackled the pandemic and it will be interesting to see what happens in the election.