Donald Trump Says Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will End; Wants Them Stripped of Royal Titles

Fformer US president Donald Trump has asked for the stripping of the royal titles of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Trump made these comments while being recently interviewed by a British host for his new show, "Pierce Morgan Uncensored".

Trump's blatant outburst has not gone down well with the supporters of the Royal Family as many have taken to social media platforms to lambast the former US president.

A report published by Yahoo! News stated that Trump revealed that he doesn't not think highly of Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle and alleged her of "whipping" the prince. Trump also said that he has a hunch about this marriage coming to an end at some point in time.

Trump did not mince any words when he stated that Prince Harry was blindly following the dictates of his wife, thus he was unworthy of retaining the royal title.

Social Media Followers Rebuff Donald Trump

Prince Harry and Markle's supporters have expressed their ire against Trump by calling him a liar, criminal, snooty and a hypocrite on social media platforms.

"Prince Harry is whipped cause he loves & respects his wife? Please! Trump is not an authority on the royals, the Constitution or anything else. He wishes he had a royal title, but, the only title he'll ever have is CRIMINAL. #HarryandMeghan #Trump" expressed a twitter user.

A tweet read, "I didn't see Harry having sex with a porn star while Meghan was pregnant, then paying that porn star $130K in hush money, like Trump did. Trump says Prince Harry is 'whipped' by Meghan, calls for stripping royal titles."

Another tweet read, "Trump's a jealous loser! Biden, Harris, or whomever... He's particularly snooty b/c @PHarry_Meghan are genuinely and tangibly great people! Trump says Prince Harry is 'whipped' and an 'embarrassment' and says he and Meghan should lose their royal titles.

"In Piers Morgan's first show designed to combat cancel culture, he continues his pathetic, hypocritical campaign to cancel Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Him and man baby Trump are literally foaming at the mouth in that garbage interview. They're truly unwell," remarked another twitter user.