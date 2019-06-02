Donald Trump may have stepped over the line by insulting the Duchess of Sussex. Donald Trump is not known for his filter, but publically humiliating a British Royal sure seems to be pushing it, even for him.

Apparenlty, Meghan Markle has been critical of Donald Trump in the past and now he's learning about her comments. He's calling her 'nasty' ahead of his trip to London where Meghan won't meet with him.

Reportedly the British Royal Family is rolling out the red carpet for President Donald Trump and his wife Melania for a state visit, but Meghan Markle won't have any part of it even though she's American.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle is not a fan of Trump, the Duchess was quite public about her support for Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and at the time called Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive." She even joked about staying in Canada where Suits was filmed if Trump won the election.

Meghan Markle sure was vocal about her dislike for President Trump, but now that she is a Royal, she needs to be more diplomatic. Apparently, the same can be said for President Donal Trump as well, who did not take kindly to Meghan's opinion of him.

A reporter from UK's The Sun sat down in the Oval Office with Trump on May 31 ahead of his London visit and when he told the president about Meghan's comments, the 72-year-old responded "I didn't know that. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty." But before we judge him too harshly, surprisingly Donald Trump was the more diplomatic of the two when it came to this exchange as he went on to say that Meghan would make "a very good American princess," and of her joining the BRF, Trump claimed "It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently. She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed)."

It is quite something that between Meghan Markle and Donald Trump, it was the latter that was the more tactful.