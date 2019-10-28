US President Donald Trump was booed at the Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night in Washington. The insults from the crowd greeted Trump hours after he triumphantly announced the killing of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria. Spectators at the Game 5 of the World Series, which pitted the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros, chanted 'Lock him up, Lock him up'. Several Trump critics also raised placards that read "Veterans for impeachment."

The jeering started after the third inning, when the outfield video screen showed Trump sitting in a luxury box, Market Watch reported. First Lady Melania Trump was also with the President. Trump, who was attending the first baseball match after becoming the president, had arrived late for the tie.

Earlier in the morning, Trump told the world the dreader Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in Syria by the American troops. "Last night the United States brought the world's #1 terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead," Trump said. "He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place," the US president declared.

The killing of the top jihadist is expected to give Trump a political boost even as he is battling the determined efforts by the Democrats to impeach him. The UK's Guardian reported that the public support for Trump impeachment is rising. According to a new Quinnipiac poll, 55% approve impeaching the president. The Public approval for the impeachment was 51% one week ago.