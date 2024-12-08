Donald Trump to Meet Prince William, Emmanuel Macron at Notre Dame Reopening Ceremony

The Prince of Wales will meet Donald Trump in Paris, where he will join global leaders for the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame. William will travel to Paris on Saturday at the invitation of the French government for the key event marking the restoration of the cathedral, which is considered "the soul of France," following the severe fire in 2019.

During his visit, William will hold talks with the president-elect and First Lady Jill Biden, with discussions expected to focus on the importance of the US-UK relationship, according to Kensington Palace. Trump and several other heads of state and government have accepted invitations from President Emmanuel Macron to attend the major event.

Shaking Hands after His Win

William's most recent meeting with Trump was in 2019, during the then-president's state visit to the UK. The prince's last official trip to Paris was in 2017, when he and the Princess of Wales visited for two days following the Brexit vote.

Earlier this year, William also joined world leaders in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed that he had accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. He said Macron had done "a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!"

Trump arrived at Paris' Orly Airport on Saturday morning, with more than 20 French government security officers assisting the Secret Service in ensuring his safety, as reported by French national police.

Extra security measures have been put in place around the U.S. Embassy and other key locations in Paris ahead of the elaborate reopening event.

At the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French president, a large contingent of the French Republican Guard stood ready for Trump's arrival.

The extravagant red carpet welcome follows the same protocol used by the French to greet sitting American presidents. It serves as another indication of how keen both Macron and other European leaders are to gain Trump's approval and appease him even before he officially assumes office.

A Piece of History

Notre Dame was damaged in a fire that burned for 12 hours on April 15, 2019, almost destroying the 1,200-year-old landmark. While experts initially estimated that the restoration could take as long as 40 years, President Macron promised to complete the rebuild within five years.

The reopening of Notre Dame will feature the symbolic opening of the cathedral's massive doors, the revival of its powerful organ, and the celebration of the first mass.

For both France and the Catholic Church, the televised and carefully planned ceremonies will serve as a chance to showcase their resilience and global significance. Tickets for the first week of masses were sold out in just 25 minutes, according to the cathedral's rector.

On Saturday evening, the first part of Notre Dame's revival will take place, with Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, leading over 1,500 guests in a reopening service.

An inaugural mass will be held on Sunday, featuring special rituals to consecrate the main altar.