Donald Trump landed in hot soup after a whistleblower raised concerns that the US president is using the power of his office to force the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter's involvement in a gas company in 2014, which eventually brought them millions of dollars in return.

As soon as the whistleblower's complaint was made public, the Democrats led by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff began impeachment hearings and this has not gone down well with Trump as he's lashed out repeatedly against the two for making things up citing that the phone call with the Ukrainian Prime Minister was a perfect one and had no political intentions. The President then released the whole transcript of the call to prove he has done no wrong.

In a late night tweet, Trump lashed out against Pelosi and Schiff labeling them as frauds and also called for Schiff to step down for making up words at the floor which he did not even say. ''Shifty Adam Schiff wants to rest his entire case on a Whistleblower who he now says can't testify, & the reason he can't testify is that he is afraid to do so because his account of the Presidential telephone call is a fraud & totally different from the actual transcribed call...''

The tweet continued, ''.... It also brings Shifty's fraudulent MADE UP CALL, which he read to the United States Congress pretending it to be the words of President Trump, which they were not! Nancy Pelosi is involved in this fraud in that she confirmed his fraudulent words on @GMA, and much more!''

Trump also called the whistleblower's complaint a witch hunt part 2 of the Democrats plan to bring him down as the Robert Mueller's report of Russian collusion couldn't hold ground.

The President seems to be on the attack against Adam Schiff almost everyday and just a day ago he tweeted that Schiff and the whistleblower have lost all credibility. ''Shifty Schiff now seems to think they don't need the Whistleblower, who started the whole Scam. The reason is that the Whistleblower has lost all credibility because the story is so far from the facts on the Transcript. Also, the second Whistleblower is no longer even mentioned!''