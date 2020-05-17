While the U.S. is facing a hard time battling novel Coronavirus in the country before the most awaited event of the nation, the 2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump Jr posted a meme on Instagram, accusing Democratic contender Joe Biden of being a "pedophile." The oldest son of President Trump posted an image of Biden with the message, "See you later, alligator" and below it an image of an alligator with the words, "In a while, pedophile,"

Later, in a tweet, Trump Jr who is a prominent campaign surrogate, mentioned that he had only been joking in posting the meme and pointed out the fact that he added three laughing face emojis. In the same post, he also included several pictures of Biden with children at White House events.

The defense mechanism

It should be noted that Trump Jr went on to retweet several messages to defend the allegations by conspiracy theorists and Mike Cernovich, who is known as a pro-Trump provocateur.

However, the 2020 election campaign looks like it is going to be most aggressively personal. The Trump campaign has already started a series of attack ads on Facebook which claim Biden is in cognitive decline. While Trump noticed that his poll ratings are sinking in recent weeks due to the claims related to Trump administration's approach to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, Biden holds a narrow lead in several battleground states.

Joe Biden- A child abuser?

There is no evidence that proves that he had abused children, but Biden has been accused of inappropriate behavior by several women. The 77-year-old Democrat has recently denied a sexual assault accusation by former aide Tara Reade. Trump also has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women. It was reported that at least 22 women have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct between the 1970s and 2013.

While talking about Trump Jr, it should be mentioned that he has a history of spreading conspiracy theories. He also claimed that Hillary Clinton may have played a role in poisoning the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial on child trafficking charges. He also made a racist attack in June last year against Kamala Harris, an African American California senator and at that time a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.

As reported by the New York Times, Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden said that "No repulsive, manipulative tactic will change the subject from how almost 90,000 Americans have paid for Donald Trump's coronavirus negligence with their lives and how the booming economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration is now suffering from depression-level job losses."

However, later Trump Jr again posted a video, attacking Biden on Instagram and wrote that: "Joe Biden has a history of being soft on China and you know that's never gonna change especially since his son's largest investor is the Chinese government to the tune of $1.5 billion. After what we've learned from this virus we really better get tough and Joe is incapable of that. @americafirstaction."