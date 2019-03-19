US President Donald Trump has said that he would be donating part of his annual presidential salary to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

On Monday, Trump posted a photo on Twitter of a cheque for $100,000 -- one quarter of his annual $400,000 salary -- made out to DHS, CNN reported.

"While the press doesn't like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security," he said in a tweet.

"If I didn't do it there would be hell to pay from the fake news media."

Since taking office, Trump has donated his salary to a series of government agencies and efforts.

Parts of his salary, according to the administration, have gone toward government efforts including combating opioid addiction, a camp promoting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers, and restoration projects at Antietam National Battlefield.

He has previously donated to the Departments Veterans Affairs, Transportation, Education, Health and Human Services and also the National Park Service.

In January, the President donated a quarter of his salary to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, according to The Washington Post.