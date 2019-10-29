The head of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Bhagdadi was chased by US troops and war dogs before he self exploded at the end of a tunnel in Syria. US President Donald Trump announced at the White House on Sunday that the head of the terrorist organisation ''died like a dog." Al-Bhagdadi killed himself in the suicide explosion and also took three young children along with him. He was chased by Delta Force soldiers on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Reports were doing the rounds that after Al-Bhagdadi's death, his top replacement would be Abdullah Qardash and he would start off with his deadly terror activities to avenge Al-Bhagdadi's death and spread terror in the US and Europe. However, Donald Trump just confirmed that Abdullah Qardash has also been killed by the American troops.

Donald Trump tweeted, ''Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!''

The President received praise from all corners for his actions to eliminate Al-Bhagdadi and now he's been hailed for eliminating the next successor of ISIS as well. During his presidential bid, Donald Trump had repeatedly stressed on the fact that he would decimate ISIS and now he's doing just that.

Al-Bhagdadi's successor Abdullah Qardash was called the 'professor of destroyer' and wanted to see the caliphate rise around the globe. His deadly ways has now come to an end and ISIS is on the run with no leader to look upon. Trump has shown no mercy to terrorists and has called them out almost on every interview, rallies and shows. His words has turned into actions and has delivered on his promises to eliminate the terror group.

Also, Navy Seal officer Robert J O'Neill, who fired bullets on Osama Bin Laden in 2011 in the Abbottabad raid in Pakistan, took to Twitter by saying, ''Hey scumbag, tell bin Laden I said what's up,'' presumably hoping that Al-Bhagdadi and bin Laden will meet up in their afterlife and cry about how they will mercilessy hunted down by the US troops.