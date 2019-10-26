As funny as it might sound, Donald Trump took to Twitter to complain about the latest iPhone features. The President of the United States directly addressed the Apple CEO Tim Cook in his tweet and complained that the button on the iPhone was far better than the swipe. He tweeted, ''To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!''

In 2017, Apple decided to ditch the physical home button and launched new phones with the swipe option which requires users to slide their fingers across the screen in various gestures, which was not liked by many.

It's not clear what prompted Trump to suddenly tweet about the iPhone feature out of the blue. The President also retweeted his own tweet after a few hours to make sure that he's serious about this.

Also, the point to be noted is that Trump has shown his displeasure on Apple designs previously as well. In 2013, he called Apple ''dumb'' for not competing with Samsung in the large-screen segment. He tweeted, ''@iPhoneTeam Better get a large screen iPhone, and fast, or risk losing even more business. Samsung cannot believe you have not acted! DUMB!''

The 73-year-old US president also stated that Steve Jobs would be rolling in his grave as Apple is not innovating anymore and Samsung is stealing their business in broad daylight. ''I cannot believe that Apple didn't come out with a larger screen IPhone. Samsung is stealing their business. STEVE JOBS IS SPINNING IN GRAVE,'' tweeted Donald Trump in 2013.

Trump had also tweeted that he wonders if Apple is upset with him for hounding them to produce large-screen iPhones. ''I wonder if Apple is upset with me for hounding them to produce a large-screen iPhone. I hear they will be doing it soon—long overdue.''

The funny part is that during a meeting with Tim Cook at the White House in March 2019, Donald Trump at a round table meeting which was attended by other businessmen and also included the press in full attendance, referred to him as Tim Apple. The CEO changed his name on Twitter from Tim Cook to Tim Apple (Emoji) the very next day.