The US President Donald Trump stated that it was 'çommon sense' on Wednesday to invite the Russian President Vladimir Putin for rejoining the Group of Seven, mentioning that it will be much easier for solving various issues if Moscow was represented at the gathering.

"Many of the things that we talk about are about Putin," Trump mentioned Fox News Radio in an interview further mentioning: "Have him in the room ... get things done."

Trump Wants Putin in G7

Trump over the weekend had raised the prospect of expanding the G7, whose members are the world's most advanced economies, to once again include Russia, which had been expelled in 2014 following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region. The two leaders also spoke by phone on Monday and discussed the possibility of holding an expanded G7 summit later this year. The Kremlin has said that it would seek more information about Trump's invitation.

Trump has also invited Australia, South Korea and India. Other G7 nations, including Canada, have objected to Russia's return while some, such as Japan, have not yet weighed in. Germany on Wednesday said now was not the time to change the meeting's format. Trump has postponed the gathering of the G7, which also includes Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union, until September or later amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(With agency inputs)