As Tesla CEO Elon Musk had become the largest shareholder in Twitter, requests and speculations are emerging that the richest man in the world could actually end the long-term censorship against former US President Donald Trump.

Musk bought the stake in the microblogging site after questioning that free speech was being hindered by Twitter.

"Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter's largest shareholder, it's time to lift the political censorship. Oh . . . and BRING BACK TRUMP!" tweeted Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

Some activists have also urged Musk to restore Trump's account. "Mr. @elonmusk, we want #Trump back on Twitter. U can do it?," said Yulier Suarez, a human rights activist.

Why Could Musk Let Allow Trump to Rejoin Twitter?

The Tesla boss, who had been a fierce critic of Twitter policies, late last month conducted a survey asking, "Is Twitter adhering to the principles of free speech?" To which nearly 70 % of the users responded "NO" on the survey.

Later, Musk tweeted that the surveys have proven that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square but it failed to adhere to free speech principles and it fundamentally undermines democracy.

Many Americans have urged Twitter previously to let Trump allow rejoin Twitter.

Musk has vowed that he would work with the company to make key changes and improvements, however, it was not immediately clear what those changes and plans could be.

Currently, Liz Harrington works as Trump's spokesperson on Twitter and keeps posting the former president's statements on the microblogging site.

What Impacts Will be on US Politics if Trump is Back on Twitter?

If Trump is back on Twitter, the 2024 Republican primaries will be significant as Trump is planning to run again for the presidency. Experts have pointed out that Twitter has played a key role in Trump's political success.

Trump could have major leverage in securing the Republican presidential nomination if his Twitter accounts are restored and he could also enhance his position in the general election.

Can Elon Musk Actually Make This Possible?

Musk was to join Twitter board earlier but now he has clarified that he would not be doing so. Although, the board has no role in taking decisions such as suspending or restoring any individual's account.

Twitter has maintained that such decisions are made by the management and employees of the company not the people of the board.

"Our policy decisions are not determined by the Board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions," responded Twitter.

However, Musk has vowed to make significant changes in the functioning of the micro-blogging site and now it depends on him if he really wants to bring Trump back.

Trump was suspended permanently from Twitter two days after the January 6 riot in 2021, when the US Capitol was attacked by Trump's supporters.