Former US President Donald Trump had a one-on-one conversation with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on 'The Right View' podcast. But social media giants Facebook and Instagram removed the interview within minutes after it was posted on Lara's handle.

In the interview, Lara is seen enthusiastically asking the 45th President about his next rally and Trump is heard saying he expects to hold a rally soon. ''We're thinking about doing one relatively soon just to let everybody know that there's hope in the future,'' said Trump.

Trump boasted about how thousands of people show up to his rally with just a day's notice and mentioned that several of his rallies saw people wait in line for more than four days straight, despite cold weather conditions.

The former president also lashed out at the Biden administration for allowing hoards of people show up at the border and warned that the country might be filled with murderers and illegal gangs if they're allowed to step into US soil by the current liberal government.

Soon after this, Trump boasted about how he received 75 million votes but was cheated off a victory as Democrats ''dumped votes'' in the middle of the night and the election was stolen from Republicans.

The interview saw Trump's usual bluster that excites his loyal base but Facebook and Instagram seemed not too impressed by it and removed it from their platform.

Lara shared a screenshot of a mail that was sent to her by Facebook and the reason given for the takedown of the video was it "featured Trump speaking" and had the "voice of Donald Trump," and she captioned the image as, ''...and just like that, we are one step closer to Orwell's 1984. Wow.''

The mail read: ''We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump's Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking. In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.''

Several conservative voices have condemned the move made by Facebook and Instagram for silencing the voice of the former president. ''This is ridiculous,'' said Representative Madison Cawthorn, while RNC speaker Lynne Patton commented, ''Honestly, I'm still speechless right now, as you know.''

Trump was banned by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media giants after he encouraged an insurrection asking his followers to storm the Capitol on January 6 and his most loyal supporters obeyed his orders which resulted in five people being killed as they made their way into the building.