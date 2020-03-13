The 25-year-old American rapper-singer, Don Toliver dropped his debut album Heaven or Hell on Thursday night. His album consists of 12 tracks including "Can't Feel My Legs", "Had Enough" and "Afterparty".

The Houston rapper released his last mixtape in 2018. Heaven or Hell is his first album after the 2018 mixtape. Eminem, The Weeknd and Travis Scott signed Toliver for Cactus Jack Records in August 2018. He also featured in Eminem's song "No Regrets" from the album Music To Be Murdered By.

Toliver is famous among music lovers

Toliver who has more than 637,000 followers on Instagram also posted a video of "Story to Tell" on Thursday night about his album Heaven or Hell. He was also in the news recently for joining The Weeknd's The After Hours tour as a special guest along with Sabrina Claudio and 88Glam.

Canadian singer and actor Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd announced that the tour starts from June 11, in Vancouver, Canada. The team will travel through 10 major cities including Chicago, New York and Houston.

What did the Twitteratis say?

Twitter is flooded by netizens chattering about the rapper's new album. Don Toliver has been trending on second number with more than 48 thousand tweets. Twitter user Tyler Sherman wrote, "After listening to @DonToliver debut album "Heaven Or Hell" i give it a solid 9/10. His vocals and the vibe i get off this album are perfect. cant wait for his name to get out there, such an underrated artist ! #dontoliver #jackboys"

Another twitter user Ryan tweeted, "The production of Heaven or Hell is unreal @DonToliver is going to run the game for the new generation." Many people who did not like the new album reacted in different ways on social media. Here is how Twitteratis are reacting to his new album.