Don Jr Sells T-shirts Saying 'Gun Don't Kill People Alec Baldwin Does', Twitterati Call Him 'Garbage'

Twitter lashed out at Donald Trump Jr for cashing in on the unfortunate tragedy that unfolded on the sets of the movie Rust. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and accidentally shot Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming, who later succumbed to her injuries. Alec Baldwin was 'practicing a cross draw' and pointed the weapon at the camera when the prop gun went off, Killing the 42-year-old director of photography.

Daily Beast reports that just three days after the terrible tragedy, the oldest Trump son, Don Jr is selling T-shirts on his official website, stamped with the slogan 'Gun Don't Kill People, Alec Baldwin Does'. The T-shirts are being sold at $27.99. Don Jr even posted the link on his Instagram stories.

Don Jr thrashed Alec Baldwin for 'not learning gun safety'

In a latter post on Instagram, Don Jr called upon Alec Baldwin for "pretending to use firearms on-screen" for "cashing in checks" despite being an antigun activist. "Had he taken a break from saying dumb shit and used that time to learn basic gun safety a kid would still have his mom and man would still have his wife, " he added.

Alec Baldwin, on the other hand, said he was in shock and "heartbroken" over Hutchins' death. The grieving father of the deceased cinematographer said he doesn't blame the actor for his daughter's death. Instead, Anatoly Androsovych blamed the movie armory team who handed the actor a loaded revolver. "We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief, " Anatoly told The Sun on Sunday, October 24.

Twitter calls Don Jr 'garbage'

Netizens reacted strongly to Don Jr cashing in on the most unfortunate tragedy and called him "sick and depraved" for "selling T-shirts to profit off the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins". "Don jr is killing people's souls, " one person tweeted. Some people even called "disgusting business practices genetic in Trump family".

Don Jr clapped back on the criticism and 'rubbished' all the "sanctimony" on social media. "If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody's grave trying to make a point, " he wrote in a post on Instagram.