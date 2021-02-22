Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Monday following his repeated allegations that the voting machines company tipped the 2020 presidential election in President Joe Biden's favor. Lindell had received multiple warnings of a potential lawsuit from Dominion if he did not stop accusing the company of election fraud.

In the lawsuit, Dominion alleged Lindell's allegations defamed the company and that it sought more than $1.3 billion in damages. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Dominion alleged that Lindell's defamatory campaign against the voting machines company helped MyPillow with increased sales.

"But Lindell — a talented salesman and former professional card counter — sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows. MyPillow's defamatory marketing campaign — with promo codes like 'FightforTrump,' '45,' 'Proof,' and 'QAnon' — has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40 [percent] and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases," the complaint stated.

Dominion had previously sent two letters to Lindell warning of potential lawsuit if he did not stop claiming that the voting machines company as involved in the alleged election fraud. The company had also sued lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani for accusing Dominion of fraudulently switching Trump's votes to Biden in the election.

Mike Lindell Previously Vowed to 'Go After' Dominion, Smartmatic

The lawsuit came after Lindell vowed earlier this month that he would "go after" Dominion and Smartmatic —a company that manufactured electronic voting machines — if they did not agree to meet him to discuss the alleged voter fraud. He said he would that "for the American people."

"I just decided, I got an epiphany, if Dominion doesn't agree to meet, I am going to spend all day today finding out how I can sue them and I will go after them," Lindell told Steve Bannon in War Room podcast on Feb. 6. "We got to get the truth out. And when I go after people in a lawsuit, it's not for money, I don't care about the money, it's to bring out the truth."

'Begging to Be Sued'

Earlier this month, Dominion spokesman Michael Stell said that Lindell was "begging to be sued." His comments came during an interview with CNN.

"I'm not here to make news on that front. But let me say this — Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may well oblige him," Stell told the news outlet at the time.