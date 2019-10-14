Robert Downey Jr. will be starring in Stephen Gaghan's 'Dolittle'. The movie is a fantasy comedy that is written by Gaghan and Thomas Shepherd, that is primarily based on the character, created by Hugh Lofting, Doctor Dolittle. The star of the Avengers series is all set to revive and sail on a new journey with Gaghan's next movie.

In the trailer, Robert Downey is seen sailing and having conversations with his furry friends and he has never failed to bring life to the characters he plays. The character of Doctor Dolittle is from Lofting's second book, "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle", from the series of Doctor Dolittle's that was published in 1922. This classic tale is considered one of literature's enduring pieces.

In the past few months, the film has undergone a lot of changes concerning its release date and also its title. The Universal Pictures renamed the title "Dolittle" from what was originally called "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle". Further, the movie was scheduled to release on April 12, 2019, and now it will hit the screens in January 2020. The film will also star Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen.

The film has a list of the finest actors from the industry who will be a part of the movie for additional voice performances. The list includes Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez and Craig Robinson.

Harry Collect will play the role of Doctor Dolittle's apprentice and the dubbing artist list is as follows. The list has an all-star studded cast dubbing for various characters. They include Academy Award winner Rami Malek as a gorilla. Kumail Nanjiani as an ostrich, Octavia Spencer as a duck and former WWE star, John Cena as a cheery polar bear. Emma Thompson will be the voice of the parrot who serves as Dolittle's closest friend.

Robert Downey Jr. is also the executive producer along with two other eminent persons, Zachary Roth and Sarah Bradshaw. The film will now be released on January 17, 2020.