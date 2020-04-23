Doha and also Riyadh submitted their official bids for the hosting of the 2030 Asian Games, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) made an announcement on Thursday. The capital of Qatar, Doha, did host the 2006 Games but Saudi Arabia has never got the opportunity to host an OCA multi-sport event.

Asian Games 2030 bid

"The OCA is delighted to receive two strong bids for our Asian Games in 2030," Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who is the governing body's president mentioned in a statement. "It shows the trust and confidence in the Olympic Movement in Asia and further enhances our reputation of hosting world-class sporting events on a major scale."

Chinese city Hangzhou hosts the next Games in 2022, with the 2026 edition scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

(With agency inputs)