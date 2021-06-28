Dogecoin and Shiba Inu's Rivalry Comes to an End? SHIB Removes 'Doge Killer' From its Language

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies use the same 'Shiba' dog as their patron saint but the two meme currencies have been at odds with each other. Shiba Inu touted itself as the 'Doge killer' and the name became synonymous in the crypto world.

However, it looks like both the two cryptos have let bygones be bygones as Shiba Inu has dropped the name of the 'Doge killer' from its new and upgraded website and changed its language that is focused only on its qualities.

The CEO of PAC Coin, David Gokhshtein, took to Twitter confirming the latest development, ''So, $SHIB has taken off 'DOGE Killer' from their language. Now - it's about looking at its utility,'' he said while replying to SHIB's tweet, ''Our new new website is live! Check it out here - https://shibatoken.com #ShibArmy.''

David also stated that he's happy with SHIB removing the rival tag and called it a good step. ''Me looking it over doesn't mean I'll buy anything. That goes for any project. But this is a good step by the community to get rid of 'DOGE Killer'. There's no need for it,'' he tweeted.

Shiba Inu, which was launched in August 2020, gained fame after Elon Musk invested in Dogecoin and began sending a series of tweets and memes praising the crypto and that is when SHIB entered the club giving Doge a run for its money and made investors jump ship to its platform.

Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have an army of fans on Twitter and Reddit and regularly dish out memes enticing new investors to join the crypto club promising investment returns 'to the moon'. While Doge is hoping to reach the $1 mark, Shiba Inu is focused on reaching the 1 cent mark.

Also, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu come under the umbrella of highest growing cryptocurrencies in the world and are among the top 100 coins in the market with a sea of fan following.

Just yesterday, the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, hinted with a cryptic tweet that he might invest in Shiba Inu and since then SHIB has been trading in green with only a little dips towards the red but managed to remain stable. ''My Shiba Inu will be named Floki,'' tweeted Musk.

At the time of publishing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.24 and up +1.85% in the days trade and Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000736 and up +3.66% in the days trade.