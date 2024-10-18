Doge Day 2024: A Celebration of Meme Culture and Kabosu's Enduring Legacy in Japan

On November 2, 2024, fans from around the globe will gather in Sakura City, Japan, for Doge Day 2024, a heartfelt tribute to Kabosu—the Shiba Inu who became an internet icon. While Kabosu may have passed away earlier this year at the impressive age of 18, her legacy lives on in the viral Doge meme that continues to bring joy and laughter to millions. Organized by the community Own The Doge, this year's Doge Day promises more than just a nostalgic celebration—it's an event that aims to make a lasting impact both culturally and charitably.

Set in Furusato Square Park, Doge Day 2024 will attempt a quirky yet meaningful Guinness World Record for the "Most dogs having their teeth brushed simultaneously". It's a nod to the playful spirit of Kabosu while also shining a light on responsible pet care. Dog owners are encouraged to bring their pets and be part of this whimsical record attempt—a fitting tribute to a dog who became a worldwide symbol of internet charm.

But the event is more than just dogs and toothbrushes. Fans of internet culture will also be treated to a rare chance to meet some of the internet's most enduring meme personalities. Bad Luck Brian (Kyle Craven), Scumbag Steve (Blake Boston), and Awkward White People Smile (YouTuber David Vujanic) will be on hand to share their own stories of unexpected fame. Atsuko Sato, Kabosu's owner, will attend alongside her newly adopted Shiba Inu, Neiro, keeping the spirit of Kabosu alive. Meanwhile, the family of another beloved Shiba meme dog, Cheems (Balltze), will join in remembering the shared legacy of these iconic pups.

The celebration doesn't stop at memes. With caricature artists, food trucks, and activities for all ages, the event will transform Furusato Square into a lively hub of fun, nostalgia, and togetherness. Central to the celebration is the Doge statue, erected in Kabosu's honor, standing as a physical reminder of the lasting cultural impact of the Doge meme.

But Doge Day isn't just about memes and fun—it's also about making a difference. Tridog, DAO Leader of Own The Doge, emphasized the community's broader mission: "Our goal is to Do Only Good Everyday. We want to support charities like Save The Children through donations and press, and Doge Day helps us spread the word."

It's this philosophy of "Doing Only Good Everyday" that has driven Own The Doge to transform what began as a viral internet sensation into a force for positive change. Through initiatives like Doge Day, the collective aims to raise awareness for important causes while fostering a sense of community. As Tridog explains, "By celebrating Kabosu's life and legacy, we hope to bring people together, share some laughs, and make a difference in the world, whether through fun events or supporting charities."

After the daytime festivities in Sakura City, the celebration will continue with the Doge Day afterparty at 1OAK in Azabujuban, Tokyo, providing attendees the chance to keep the good vibes rolling into the evening.

Own The Doge, the collective behind the event, is deeply rooted in the spirit that Kabosu embodied. From producing the official Doge documentary to erecting the Doge statue, the organization has made it their mission to ensure that the joy and positivity of the Doge meme continue to resonate with new generations.

For meme lovers, dog enthusiasts, and anyone looking to take part in a unique cultural moment, Doge Day 2024 offers the chance to be part of something both fun and meaningful—a celebration of joy, community, and the enduring power of a meme that refuses to fade.

So, whether you're coming for the Guinness World Record attempt, to meet your favorite meme stars, or to enjoy a day out with the family, Doge Day 2024 is set to be a day filled with good vibes and great memories. Free tickets are available for the event in Sakura City, and afterparty tickets can be purchased for the Tokyo celebration. Don't miss this historic moment in meme culture—and be ready to Do Only Good Everyday.